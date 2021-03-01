Hyderabad: Pseudo Police Gang Involved In Extortion Arrested in Tarnaka

Hyderabad: Seven people who dressed as policemen,extracted money from public.

According to police, the seven people went to Tarnaka, Street number 7 and caught four people who were playing three cards and apparently would gamble. The gang introduced themselves as Rachakonda SOT policemen and took cash of Rs 4600 from them after threatening with lathis. Saying they were police and would put them in trouble if denied giving money.

On knowing the complaint, the Osmania University police nabbed the seven pseudo policemen and seized the cash along with three lathis and two motorcycles. They were arrested and produced before the court.