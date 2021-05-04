Hyderabad: Prostitution Racket Busted During KPHB Spa Raid

The KPHB Police busted a prostitution racket that was being run under the garb of a spa. The police conducted raids and caught four persons including two organisers on Saturday night.

According to the cops, the spa, at Road No.1 KPHB Colony, was run by inviting customers on the pretext of body massage over phone.

The police said that the customers were lured into spending time with women who were victimised. They were sent into a different room in the spa. They collected between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 for the service, they added.

A laptop, Rs 540 cash, POS machines and other articles were seized from them. Two customers were also caught by the police during the raid while two women were rescued.

