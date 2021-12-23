HYDERABAD: In what could be considered one of the biggest hauls of cocaine in Telangana, the Cyberabad Police around 183 grams of the narcotic substance was seized and three people including an Arabic tutor were arrested for peddling drugs.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra stated this fact and the value of the seized drugs was estimated at Rs 26.28 lakh.

As per reports, a police team on Wednesday apprehended two persons (consumers) from a flat here along with two grams of cocaine. Based on their information, the police arrested a drug peddler who is an Arabic Tutor, from his house and seized 181 grams of cocaine and 44 ecstasy tablets.

The drug peddler told police that with the New Year coming ahead, he procured a huge quantity of cocaine from the main organiser and drug supplier Zude alias Chris, belonging to Nigeria and a resident of Goa, who is currently absconding.

The accused further disclosed that he brought cocaine many times from Goa and sold it in Hyderabad. The Commissioner said during 2021 till now a total of 202 cases were registered by Cyberabad Police and as many as 419 accused were arrested from whom ganja, hashish oil (weed oil), MDMA, Opium, ecstasy pills, LSD papers were seized.

He said that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against 23 drug offenders. It is known that in the past few weeks the Telangana Police has stepped up its drive against ganja and drugs trade and continuous raids are being conducted regularly.

SOT Madhapur team has nabbed (03) accused,who are dealing with narcotics on 22nd Dec. This is the biggest haul of Cocaine till date in the State. The public are requested to inform any information related to Drug suppliers on: Dial100/ 7901105423 /Cyb Whatsapp 9490617444. pic.twitter.com/0764gvxRTf — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) December 23, 2021

