Hyderabad Police Rewards Auto Driver Who Saved Girl From Molestation

Syed Zahid, an auto driver, rescued a six-year-old child who was being molested near the Abids police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused, Mohammed Chotu, groped and attempted to rape the girl when she was sleeping on the pavement with her mother and maternal uncle. When Zahid noticed this, he immediately raised the alarm and alerted the child's mother and a relative. Meanwhile, an Abids road police patrol party rushed to arrest the offender.

Further inquiry revealed that Mohammed Chotu (52) was a well-known criminal who had been engaged in 16 crimes, and had a suspect sheet filed against him at the Afzalgunj police station. The girl and her mother had come to Nampally Dargah from Miyapur and were resting on the pavement because it was late at night, said Central Zone DCP, P. Vishwa Prasad.

Anjani Kumar, the City Police Commissioner, congratulated Syed Zahid for his prompt reaction and awarded him with a gift. He was also given a monetary reward. The Abids police department, which also responded immediately, was presented a memento. Commissioner Anjani Kumar even turned to Twitter to praise the auto driver, "This Auto Driver is my Hero of the Day. He saved a child from getting sexually assaulted. Such enlightened citizens make the city of Hyd the best city of India. Pl given your greetings to him."