Hyderabad Police Nabs Drug Peddlers With LSD, Ecstasy Pills, MDMA, Weed From Marredpally

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police has apprehended three men who were in plans to sell drugs on New Year Eve. The accused have sold drugs before as well, but they had big plans for 31st December.

The Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team in Hyderabad, arrested three persons by name Nikhil Shenoy (32), Faiz Mevati (20) and Meroz Khan (31) who were in illegal possession of Narcotic Drug. They seized MDMA, LSD blots, Ecstasy Pills, Weed/Hash Oil and Ganja.

The Police raided their flat in East Marredpally and seized drugs worth Rs.10.18 lakh. All the three arrested persons are residents of Secunderabad.

Months ago, Nikhil Shenoy came into contact with Injoth Singh who owns a clothing business in Hyderabad. Through Singh, he came in contact with Faiz Mevati and Meroz Khan. All three together made plans of selling drugs to Hyderabad people on 31st night.

Even after working in the transport sector and earning monthly wages, Mevati and Khan’s earnings were not sufficient to meet their family needs and lavish expenses. Nikhil met them and devised a plan to earn good money. He assigned his two partners with the task to identify needy customers and drug addicts. They started selling drugs to the needy customers in Hyderabad on higher rates.

As per the instructions of Shenoy, Mevati would go to Mumbai for purchasing MDMA drugs and handing over the same to him for the purpose of selling.

The accused persons used to purchase 1 gram MDMA drug for Rs.2,000 and sell the same for Rs.6,000. They did that all the time, purchasing drugs at low price and selling them at extremely high rates.

Following a tip off, West Zone Task Force Police laid a trap and apprehended the accused persons at a Flat in Sanghamitra Apartments, East Marredpally. Other persons involved in this case, Faisal Osman and Govind are still at large.

The three accused persons Shenoy, Mevati and Khan along with seized material were handed over to SHO, Tukaramgate police station, for further action.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Sri P.Radha Kishan Rao, Dy.Commissioner of Police (OSD), Commissioner’s Task Force, Sri B.Gattu Mallu, Inspector of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, and SIs Sri Md. Mujaffar Ali, Sri N.Ranjith Kumar and staff of West Zone Team, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad.