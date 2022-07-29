Hyderabad: Police File 350-page Charge Sheet In Jubilee Hills Minor Rape Case

HYDERABAD: In the latest update the Hyderabad police on Thursday filed a 350-page charge sheet against an 18-year-old and five CCLs (child in conflict with law), who were apprehended in connection with the gang-rape of a teenage girl here.

-The charge sheet was filed separately against the 18-year-old in a court here and against the five CCLs before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

-The 350-page charge sheet includes the statements of 65 witnesses.

-The charge sheet also includes scientific evidence and a forensic report too.

-Four of the CCLs were subsequently granted bail by the JJB, while the fifth CCL was granted bail by the High Court, while the adult accused Saaduddin Malik is currently lodged in Chanchalguda jail as he was not granted bail by the High Court.

-The Jubilee Hills police have completed identified parade, recording the statement of the survivor under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the magistrate, DNA test and forensic examination of the car in which the minor victim was gang-raped by five of the accused.

-The official further said a requisition would likely be made on Friday to the JJB seeking the trial of the CCLs as adults, as per the provisions of the amended juvenile justice law to ensure that they get maximum punishment.

-Police had said stringent sections of law had been invoked against those involved in the crime and the punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death and even death penalty

The six accused were arrested earlier last month for the gang-rape of the girl in an SUV on May 28 in the upscale area of Jubilee Hills after they exited a pub.They had trapped the victim after a daytime party at a bar and after offering a lift sexually assaulted her. They have been charged with gang rape while the sixth accused, who is the son of a legislator, is facing molestation charges.

Saduddin Malik (18) and four minors have been booked under Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on a child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

