Hyderabad Police Crack Crime: Infant Found Dead in Sump Was Murdered

The death case of a two-month-old baby who was found dead in a water sump at Abdullapurmet has turned out to be a murder.

As per the Abdullapurmet police, the suspect, Oruganthi Swetha of Anajpur killed her two-month-old nephew as she has an issue with his mother, Latha. They added that Latha taunted Swetha a few months ago, as Swetha underwent an abortion due to health issues, and said that she would not have children.

The police further said that the sisters-in-law had a fallout ever since. But a few days after the child was born, Swetha decided to kill the baby.

Vanasthalipuram ACP Purushotham Reddy said, “On Friday, Swetha took the child to the terrace while his mother was asleep. When could not strangle him to death, she threw him in the water sump and ran away.”

A case was booked against Swetha and an investigation is going on.