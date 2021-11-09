HYDERABAD: The mystery behind the death of a four-year-old girl, whose body was found on Road No 1 Banjara Hills on Diwali day (Thursday), was solved by the Punjagutta police. The post mortem report suggested that the girl was said to have been killed and dumped on the road near a shop which is located on the road leading from Dwarakapuri Colony to Banjara Hills. The CCTV footage showed a veiled woman had come out of the auto, and carrying the body of the child and abandoning it in front of the shop.

The post mortem report stated that the child was physically assaulted and had internal injuries and impressions in her stomach, abdomen, and back. She was said to have been kicked in her stomach and her kidney was also injured. Based on the autopsy report, the Punjagutta Police altered the case to that of murder on Sunday. The post mortem report also suggested that she was physically abused earlier.

The Punjagutta Police along with Task Force formed 15 teams to investigate the matter and also alerted police stations across the State regarding any missing children cases and shared the girl’s pictures on their social media page.

Police after identifying the auto number took the driver into custody and questioned him. The woman and three other people are said to have been arrested and are currently being questioned. Police suspect that family disputes could be the reason for her murder and the woman in question is suspected to be either the stepmother or a close relative of the child. As per sources the girl was said to have been killed in Karnataka and brought to Hyderabad. The accused is said to have been supported by two people locally.

Further details are awaited…

