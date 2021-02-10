Hyderabad Police Bust International Human Trafficking Racket

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police busted a major international Human Trafficking racket. The four accused were allegedly trafficking people to Gulf Countries and gave them fake permits to illegally work in those countries.

Workers from India, both men and women were sent off to foreign countries. They are misled with promises of high pay. These people had to work for long hours but didn't get paid enough.

The special operations Team of the LB Nagar Police carried the raid on Tuesday evening. They busted Al-Hayath Tours and Travels at Malakpet and took four accused into custody. The police were able to get a tip of this ongoing racket, when the accused were planning to send a woman to Oman on a fake work permit.

The officers arrested four persons in relation to the case. Among them were two travel agents, Shaik Mohammed Imtiyaz (35) and N. Subbamma (27). Mohammed Haroon (52), office assistant at the Al Hayath Tours & Travels in Malakpet and last one; G. Subba Rayudu (38), a driver from Kadapa. The Managing Director of Al Hayath, Mohd Naseer, his daughter Sumaiaya Fathima (owner of travel agency) and another partner, Sayed, fled.

The police officers seized at least 40 passports, mobiles, laptop, some cash and other stuff from the accused persons.

According to the Rachakonda Police report, the accused were trying to give Shaik Khadar Bi (26) a visit visa instead of a work visa. Khadar Bi who is the resident of Medipally approached police on this matter.

“Around a month ago, travel agent Imtiyaz illegally sent the victim Khadar Bi’s aunt Masthanamma (55) to Muscat. After this, he got in touch with Khadar and called her offering a job in the Middle East. Before deciding anything Khadar Bi called her aunt who told her about the reality of less pay,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

Imtiyaz tried to convince Khadar Bi to go to Muscat. On February 7, she was to board a flight but decided to drop the plan. The victim didn’t know about the fraud but grew suspicious of the agents. She decided not to board the flight and instead went to the police. Based on the complaint, the police investigated the case and later raided the travel agency at Malakpet.