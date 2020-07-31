HYDERABAD: Eight persons running an adulterated coal-mixing ring near Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of the city were arrested, said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Friday, July 31.

Speaking to media, Bhagwat said: "we have arrested eight accused for smuggling 1,050 tonnes of adulterated black coal." Police have also seized Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and goods and assets worth about Rs 2 crore including two lorries from the accused, said the commissioner. He said that they have registered a case against the accused and are investigating it.

The gang has been running the coal mafia by setting up a dumping yard at Ramdaspally of Ibrahimpatnam, he said. The accused have made illegal contracts with lorry drivers to turn this into a thriving business, he said. Coal which is being smuggled from abroad is brought to the dumping yard, adulterated and supplied to various locations, Bhagwat added.

"Most of this adulterated coal is getting supplied from Krishnapatnam and Kotthagudem. The accused were supplying coal to cement and iron factories based in other states. They mix superior quality coal with low quality coal and supply them to various companies, ” the commissioner said.