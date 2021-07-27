HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have arrested the son of a former MLA from Warangal district on charges of allegedly sexually abusing his two children. The victims were his 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son and a case was registered against him under POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code. He was later produced before court remanded in custody as per court orders.

As per reports the accused and his wife came back to India a couple of years and were living in Road No 70 in Jubilee Hillsprior to 2018. The children were abused during the phase before they separated. After 2018, the couple had differences and separated and the children were living with their mother. The mother had applied for divorce and in the meanwhile, the children were showing signs of depression. She sent them for psychological counseling and that is when they opened up and revealed how they had been abused by the father and his friend. They would apparently make them remove their clothes and touch them inappropriately and the girl was also allegedly sexually abused by the father.

Shocked after getting to know this, and based on the children’s revelation the mother lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, and separate cases were registered against the children’s father and his friend. The father was arrested and a lookout circular was issued to prevent the father’s friend from leaving the country. The details of the former MLA and accused were however not revealed.

