Hyderabad Police Arrest Nigerians For Running Prostitution Business in Shaikpet Apartment

Hyderabad police busted a sex racket on Monday and arrested the members of trafficking gang. According to the Banjara Hills Police, two Nigerians have been running the brothel house in Shaikpet. Police arrested the Nigerians and also few other young woman. Police conducted raids and have taken them into custody.

On January 5th, 2021, the officers of the Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone busted an inter-State online prostitution racket and arrested a few people. A 40-year-old Sunitha Mondal, an alleged trafficker was a native of West Bengal and 32-year-old B. Aravind Reddy have been arrested by the police. It is said that the accused used to upload photos of women and mobile numbers on social media to grab the attention of the customers.

