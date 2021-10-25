Hyderabad Police Arrest Drug Peddlers in Charminar, Habeebnagar

Charminar Excise Department officials caught three persons in Falaknuma for possessing and smoking charas (cannabis). Syed Abdul Muddasir of Tarnaka, Syed Ghouse Uddin of Chandrayangutta, Syed Abdul Muddasir, and Mohammed Aslam of Ranga Reddy district have been identified as the three accused.

Syed Faizan, the fourth accused in the case, who is also from Tarnaka, is absconding. At the time of arrest, officers from the excise station seized 10 grams of marijuana, one weed cigarette, and three mobile phones from the arrested suspect. The three arrested will appear in front of the chief metropolitan magistrate court for judicial remand.

In another case, Habeebnagar police arrested two persons as they were exchanging ganja (marijuana) near Bharat ground in Habeebnagar.

The two suspects have been identified as Arjun Singh from Dhoolpet and K Rama Krishna Nampally by police. At 6:30 p.m., the sub-inspector and his squad were patrolling within the limits of Habeebnagar police station when they noticed three persons swapping ganja.

The police said that the main drug supplier, Dinesh Singh, escaped, and the other two suspects were arrested. The police seized 500 grams and 400 grams of marijuana from Arjun Singh and K Rama Krishna.

Dinesh Singh, the main supplier, supplies Arjun Singh, who in turn supplies K Ramakrishna, who then sells it to customers at higher prices, completing the drug chain. The suspects have been charged under sections 8C and 20 (B)(II) of the 1985 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In Hyderabad, 12 FIRs were filed and 18 people were arrested for various drug-related offences. This comes on the same day that Osmania University Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar IPS launched the 'Drugs Awareness Campaign.'