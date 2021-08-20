Hyderabad: Paritala Ravi's Son Siddhartha Caught With Bullet At RGI Airport Shamshabad

Paritala Siddhartha, the son of former AP minister, late Paritala Ravindra was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday, as the security personnel found a live bullet in his bag.

Paritala Siddhartha arrived at Shamshabad Airport on Thursday as he was on his way to Srinagar on an Indigo flight. When the security personnel screened his bag, they found a live round of ammunition of 5.56 caliber. According to the reports, Siddhartha seems to have said that he did not know that there was a bullet in his bag and he did not have the necessary documents as well.

The airport security personnel handed over the bullet found in Siddhartha's bag to the RGIA police. Police have registered a case and have issued notices to Paritala Siddhartha to give an explanation on this. However, the full details are yet to be known. The RGIA police booked a case against Siddhartha under the Indian Arms Act.

