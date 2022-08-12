Hyderabad: Nigerian Arrested at King Koti For Drug Peddling

Hyderabad Police on Friday, arrested a Nigerian drug peddler and recovered narcotics worth Rs 2.3 lakh from him. The Nigerian was caught in King Kothi in the city, and the police seized 30 grams of MDMA crystals, four mobile phones, and foreign currency notes of Qatar and Cayman Islands from him.

M Rajesh Chandra, DCP, Central Zone said that man identified as Osigwechukwenka James was living in the country illegally. He had first come to India in 2013 and left. He returned in 2022 and continued to stay even after his Visa expired, the DCP said.

He was allegedly caught smuggling drugs in Goa and was also arrested and sent to jail and was released three months ago. After coming out of jail he changed his name and continued to peddle drugs.

He said to be procuring drugs from Goa and was selling it to customers in Hyderabad. He was said to be selling the drugs at a rate of Rs 7,000 per gram. More than 108 consumers were there in his list and he was said to be supplying drugs by setting up a WhatsApp group. He had a friend from Nigeria named James who was said to be helping him in the illegal trade.

There are seven Nigerians overstaying in India, and as of now four of them were sent back to their country and only three of them are living in the country as of now, the DCP said.

