Hyderabad: Newlywed Ends Life After Tiff With Wife

A private employee hanged himself to death in his house in Jubilee Hills on Sunday night. Sai Kiran (24) got married just a few weeks ago and was staying along with his wife at Vinayakanagar in Jubilee Hills. Family members of the man told the police that since marriage, he had some issues with his wife.

On Sunday after returning home from work, Sai Kiran is said to have gone inside a room in the house and hanged himself. He was seen only in the early hours of Monday by family members.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy, while a case has been registered and investigation is on.