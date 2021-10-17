HYDERABAD: An elderly couple was robbed of Rs 85 lakh worth of valuables allegedly by their watchman and his wife at their house in the city in the wee hours of Saturday.

The couple, who arrived as watchmen from Nepal, tied up the elderly couple with ropes in the middle of the night and fled with cash, jewelry, and diamond jewelery worth Rs 85 lakh. The incident took place at Saifabad police station limits.

According to police, Om Prakash Agarwal, a textile trader, and his wife Santoshi Agarwal are staying at Sriveen House in Chintalabasti, Hill Colony in the fourth floor. Their daughter-in-law Swapna and grandson Yajna stay in the same apartment while their son is staying abroad.

As per reports around 15 days ago, a couple from Nepal, Deepesh (23) and Anita Shashi alias Nikhita (21), arrived at their apartment to work as a watchman. They had kept a watch on the movements of the elderly couple. Saifabad police said that the watchman and his wife allegedly entered their house around 3 am on Saturday early morning and tied them with ropes and also threatened to attack the victims with a rod and robbed them.

Saifabad sub-inspector Ravi said that after they fled with the valuables, Santoshi Agarwal managed to free herself and went to the fifth floor and informed her grandson Yajna about the robbery, and he informed the Saifabad police.

A case was registered and an investigation has begun. According to the complaint, Rs 40 lakh worth of diamond jewelery, Rs 40 lakh worth of gold and silver jewelry, and Rs 5 lakh in cash were stolen. Saifabad DI Raju Nayak examined the CCTV footage and is of the opinion that four more outsiders are involved in the theft.

