HYDERABAD: The case of a missing 10-year-old girl who went missing from school on Thursday turned tragic after her body was found in the Dammaiguda lake close to her school on Friday morning. The incident took place in the Jawaharnagar police station limits in the Medchal district close to the city.

As per reports the girl who was studying in Class 4 in Dammaiguda Zilla Parishad High School had left her bag in the school and came out of the premises, and did not return home on Thursday. When the school management informed the parents about her missing from school in the morning, her parents immediately started searching for her and informed the police in the afternoon by 1 pm.

After the police started search operations they discovered that there were no CCTV cameras on the school premises. However, the girl was spotted on a CCTV camera located at Dammaiguda Junction. The dog squad and Clues Teams were called in and the trail led to Dammaiguda lake and stopped. They later found her body in the lake. The police hurriedly shifted the girl's body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem in a police jeep.

The girl’s parents and relatives were upset that the police did not show the girl’s body and got into an argument with the police. They also alleged that anti-social elements and ganja addicts were seen in the surroundings of the lake and suspected their role in the death of the child. It is not clear why the girl had come out of the school after she was dropped off by her father in the morning. CCTV footage shows her walking alone on the road.

Police remained tight-lipped about the incident and the post-mortem reports are awaited.

