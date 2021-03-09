Hyderabad: Miscreants Fleece Money In The Name Of Fake Sonu Sood Foundation

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have warned the citizens to be wary of a gang that is claiming to work for a charity foundation run by actor Sonu Sood and looting people in distress by pretending to help them.

A massive scam was committed in the name of actor 'Sonu Sood' that was unearthed by the police. A fraudster named Pankaj Singh was running a fake Institution 'Sonu Sood Foundation' in the actor's name and looting people on the pretext of helping them.

As per the police, fraudsters, impersonating as employees of a charity foundation run by Sonu Sood, posted their contact numbers on social media platforms.

In one such case, the victim searched for Sood's contact details on the Internet and found the number posted by the fraudsters. When the victim called on the number, one of the fraudsters heard the victim's grievance, and even shared a fake identity card, with the name Pankaj Singh Bhadauria on it.

The victim reached out for help with Rs 10,000, the fraudster asked for the former's family details, Aadhaar Card number, and bank account details.

A few days later, he informed the victim that Sonu Sood had enquired about his family and has agreed to help him with Rs 50,000.

The fraudster then collected money from the victim towards the registration fee. The victim was further informed that the assistance amount was increased to Rs 3.60 lakhs. Later, he was asked to pay more money towards various charges. In this manner, the victim, however, ended up paying a total of Rs 60,000. Due to this, an unsuspecting man, the victim, paid him as much as he was asked for and waited for help.

When the fraudster demanded more money for releasing financial aid, the victim realized that he was being cheated and then approached the police. The victim complained to the cybercrime police about not getting much help despite paying money.

Acting on the victim's complaint, the police have begun an investigation into the incident. The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and are investigating the victim's complaint thoroughly. Cybercrimes are on the rise by the day. The police have asked citizens to be wary of such fraudsters.

(In case of any cybercrime, contact your local Cyber Crime Investigation Cell to file a written complaint against the cybercriminals. Also, make sure to provide the required details. Similarly, you can also register a cybercrime FIR at the nearest local police station. For Hyderabad, you can call the Cyber Crimes Police Station, phone - 040-27854031)