Hyderabad: Minor Girl Threatened After Failed Kidnap and Rape Attempt Under Meerpet PS

HYDERABAD: A minor girl and her parents filed a case in the Meerpet police station limits in the city on Monday when she was threatened by a group of boys after a failed kidnap and rape attempt against her.

As per reports in Sakshi, the incident of kidnapping and attempted rape took place on November 5, however the incident came to light when she filed a complaint with the police.

According to the details, two boys had attempted to sexually assault the girl close to the ​​Meerpet police station. The victim who hailed from Lenin Nagar was going to her friend's house at night when she was kidnapped by two minors from the same area on a bike. They took her to a secluded place behind a government school in Badangpet where they tried to sexually assault her. The girl started screaming and locals upon hearing her shout for help rushed to the place. Seeing the people coming, the assailants fled from there.

However, the accused were said to have called the victim and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the event. The victim in the complaint claimed that they had warned that if she told anyone about them, they would kill her.

Unable to bear the harassment the victim informed her parents and together they lodged a complaint with the police. A case had been registered and investigations were being carried out. The police are searching for the two minors who are said to be on the run.

