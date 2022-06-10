HYDERABAD: Multiple incidents of rape and assault on minor girls are pouring in the city of Hyderabad in recent times. In the latest incident, a minor girl in the city was raped by her fellow collegemate after the latter blackmailed her with intimate videos of them together that he had recorded earlier.

As per reports, the 15-year-old student who was living in Badangpet in the Meerpet Police Station limits was befriended by the accused G Amit Vardhan (19) from Kachiguda in the city. They both were studying in the same college. The accused had sexually assaulted her and secretly recorded the act on his mobile phone.

Amit then resorted to blackmailing her that he would upload the videos on the social media platform and threatened her. And on that pretext, he raped her multiple times over the past few months.

Unable to bear the abuse the girl informed her parents. Her family members filed a complaint with the Meerpet Police Station and that action should be taken against the accused.

Police have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are investigating the matter.

