Hyderabad: Minor Allegedly Gangraped In Car After Exiting A Pub In Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident a minor girl was forcibly taken in a car and gang-raped after she had come out of a pub in the upscale Jubilee Hills area in the City. Though the incident happened on Saturday the case had come to light on May 31 after the victim’s parents filed a complaint with the police.

The girl had initially told her family that they had misbehaved with her but when they saw injuries on her neck and questioned her further she reportedly revealed the sexual assault.

A case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered and the victim was sent for medical examination.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's father, the minor went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia & Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills. The party was hosted by the friends of the victim - Suraj and Hadi. At around 5:30 PM, she was taken out of the pub by a few boys in a red-colored Mercedes car along with one Innova.

She got into their vehicle along with the youngsters who apparently offered to drop her. They had also purchased food on the way and later the car stopped at an isolated location where the youngsters had allegedly taken turns raping her and also assaulted her. They later dropped her back in the Innova car and left the place.

The car, in which the girl was allegedly raped, has been seized by the police. Meanwhile, the Police are trying to identify the accused by analyzing the CCTV video footage in front of the pub and other areas where the car had traveled. There are several reports doing the round that the accused included an MLA’s son and children of high profile people some of whom were minors were involved in the crime.

Also Read: Vijayawada: Football Player Killed In Gang War