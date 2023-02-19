HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident that brought back memories of the Nirbhaya incident, a married woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by robbers on the outskirts of the city in the Cyberabad limits. The incident came to light after the victim's husband filed a complaint with the police on Saturday.

According to the sources, the incident occurred in the area of Peeram Cheruvu at Narsingi in the Ranga Reddy district area, where unidentified miscreants kidnapped the woman in a car and forcibly gave her alcohol before raping her in the moving car. They also stole her gold ornaments before dropping her off near Gandipet. After the victim regained consciousness she somehow managed to call her husband and informed him about what had happened to her. The victim's husband filed a complaint at the Narsingi police station.

Narsingi police registered a case and have launched an investigation. They are taking the help of CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and trace the assailants.

