Hyderabad: Man Witnesses Lover's Death In LB Nagar Road Accident

In a very tragic incident, a man witnessed the death of his lover in a road accident. The woman riding pillion on a scooter died in a road accident. The incident took place at LB Nagar on Monday. The victim was identified as Shashi Kiran. Going into the details Shashi Kiran used to work in the Notary office, Rangareddy District Court. She used to reside in Munuganur near Hayatnagar. She fell in love with Lakshmi Narayana who supplies mineral water in Punjagutta. Recently, the family members of Lakshmi Narayana and Shashi Kiran agreed to the marriage. They got engaged four months ago and the wedding has been postponed because the father of Shashi Kiran died due to a heart attack recently. The mother of Shashi Kiran died a few years ago.

The accident took place when Laxmi Narayana was travelling on a scooter with his fiancee Shashi Kiran and they were going to the court from Hayatnagar. An RTC bus hit the scooter from behind at the Chintalakunta check-post. The bus belongs to Khammam depot. Shashi Kiran was thrown off the vehicle, suffered a severe head injury, and died on the spot. Lakshmi Narayana escaped with minor injuries. A case has been registered against the bus driver Venkateswarlu and was taken into custody.