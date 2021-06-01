Hyderabad Man Threatens Mother-in-law For Taking Away Pregnant Wife Without his Permission

Hyderabad: A man had a clash with his mother-in-law over his wife being taken away to her parents' place without his permission. He threatened his mother-in-law to defame her by posting her photos on social media. The incident took place at Jubilee Hills Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

As per the details, Mohammad Akram Pasha, who lives in Rahmatnagar, runs a pan shop. He married a young woman from Karminagar seven months ago. As Pasha's wife was pregnant, her father came and took her to their native place. However, Pasha clashed with his mother-in-law over taking his wife home without his permission. He got into a fight with his mother-in-law in order to bring back his wife.

Also Read: Bibinagar: Alert Sabari Express Loco Pilot Averts Depressed Man's Suicide Bid

Pasha sent a photo to her aunt on WhatsApp and said, he would edit her photos in a similar fashion and make them viral on the net. Pasha's aunt lodged a complaint with the police. The police registered a case and a probe is on.