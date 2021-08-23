Hyderabad: Man Shares Pics of Maid on WhatsApp in Chandrayanagutta

Chandrayangutta police have arrested a young man for sharing photos of a young woman working at his house on WhatsApp. A young woman (19) from Chandrayangutta was working at a house locally.

The home owner's son (23) has been harassing her for the past few days in the name of love.

Without paying heed to her pleas, he kept taking photos of her and also shared them on WhatsApp with friends. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the police arrested the youth and remanded him in custody.