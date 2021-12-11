Hyderabad Man Rapes Nurse, Arrested

Panjagutta cops arrested a man for allegedly raping a nurse by calling her to his room, on the pretext of calling her for a patient service. The victim is a divorcess. She also has a 6-year-old son and works as a nurse in Dwarkapuri Colony at 'Hill My Family Homecare Service.' The nurse provides patient care on behalf of the organisation.

Mallela Sai (28) of Nagole, the company's manager, called the victim on the evening of November 7 and asked her to come to the office immediately to attend patient care in Vijayawada. When the victim arrived at the workplace, he allegedly took her to his room upstairs, shut the door, and raped her. The accused has been arrested and taken into custody by the police.