Hyderabad Man Puts Tracker To Wife's Scooty To Trace Her Whereabouts

Hyderabad: A husband in Hyderabad did something really shocking to know where his wife was going. As per the details available, he set up a tracking system for her vehicle. Without her knowledge, he put the tracking system in the scooty she was driving.

However, the wife checked the vehicle after getting suspicious. That's when she got to know about her husband's mischief. However, the husband said that he had a reason to do so. The husband is said to have made a plan to get rid of his wife for the sake of his girlfriend. The incident took place in Hyderabad.

As per the details, Vivek Virendra Singh's family lives in Srinagar Colony. He is 45 years old. He got married 15 years ago. He lives with his wife in an apartment in Srinagar Colony. However, Virendra got acquainted with another woman. That acquaintance turned into a love affair and led to an extra-marital affair following which the girlfriend asked him to marry her.

Vivek came up with a cruel plan. She asked him to divorce his wife for his girlfriend. He even made up his mind to do the same. It was in this context that he filed a petition in court last year seeking a divorce from his wife. However, the wife shocked the husband by stating that she did not want to give him a divorce.

With this, Vivek and his girlfriend came up with another plan. He started harassing the wife and even made threats to make her agree to divorce. The wife had also lodged a complaint with the police in the past.

However, in the recent past, she discovered that she was being followed by a few people. She would often find them in unexpected places. This made her suspicious. She checked her vehicle and found a tracking system attached to her scooty. She realized that her husband wanted to track her every movement. She lodged a case at the Banjara Hills police station.