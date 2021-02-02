Hyderabad Man Pays With His Life For Giving Lift To A Stranger

Hyderabad: A young man named 'Harish' was on his way home on the bike when he was stopped in the middle of the road by another man and asked for a lift. With this, as it was midnight he gave a lift to help thinking it would be okay. Going a little farther another man also asked for a lift. The two suddenly attacked him and set him on fire when they went some distance.

The incident in which petrol was poured on the person who gave the lift and set it on fire took place in Balapur Police Station. According to police, B. Harish, 28, of Jillalaguda, was working for a finance company. He went to the Second Show cinema in Lbnagar at 2 am on Sunday and left for Zillaguda on his two-wheeler.

But on his way home he gave a lift to two unidentified men. When he reached Mandamallamma Chowrasta, the person who asked for the lift said that there was some urgent work in Chandrayangutta and took him there. On his way back to the district, another man boarded a lift to Balapur asking for it. He took them there in the village of Sultanpur with the message that their cousin was serious. On his way there, the two attacked him.

Two unidentified men with a scarf tied around their faces knocked the bike down and poured petrol on him and set him on fire and fled from there.

Locals who saw the victim at around 4 am immediately informed the police. Balapur police shifted him to Osmania Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the case as per the complaint of the victim's family members. However, the police are also expressing suspicion on what the victim said. Police suspect it might be more reasons than about a lift. The case is being investigated in that sense.