Hyderabad Man Opens Fire At Wife During Tiff Over Property

In a shocking incident, a man opened fire at his family members on Monday at Bilal Nagar in Hyderabad.

As per the details, the accused, a real estate business man, Syed Habeeb Hashmi, opened fire at his wife and children with his licensed rifle. Both of them managed to escape unhurt. Locals alerted the police about the incident. The cops reached the spot and he was taken into custody. According to reports, he opened fire at his wife during tiff over property.

K Sudarshan, Station House Officer, Kalapathar said that, "Habeeb Hashmi is a resident of Bilal Nagar and opened fire at his family using his .22 rifle at 5 pm on March 8." A case under Section 307 for attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act were filed against Habeeb.

In December 2020, one person died and two others were injured when AIMIM’s district president Mohd Farooq opened fire in Tatiguda area of Adilabad city. In another incident, a man opened fire at his neighbour using an automatic rifle, AK 47 over a boundary dispute in Siddipet district.