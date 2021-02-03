Hyderabad: Man Attacks Woman With Axe In Meerpet

In a very shocking incident, a man brutually attacked a woman with an axe. The gory incident took place in teacher's colony, Meerpet on Monday night. The woman was rushed to a private hospital and doctors said that her condition was critical.

Going into the details, the man was identified as Rahul Goud. The 30-year-old man was arrested for harassing a married woman. He was out of jail on a bail and attacked the woman with axe.

Police reached the spot and registered a complaint. They are investigating in all the possible angles to know what could be the exact reason.

In the video, one could see the man attacking the woman with an axe and later he ran away.