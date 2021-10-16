Hyderabad: Man Jumps to Death From 18th Floor Room Window in KPHB

A man jumped to death from a multi-story building in the KPHB colony on Friday.

S. Bhoopathi Naidu (25), the victim, was visiting a person working at a service centre on the 17th floor of the corporate office building. According to the police, Naidu was upset about something and jumped from an open window in a room on the 18th floor of the building. He collapsed to the ground and died as a result of multiple severe bleeding injuries.

"When the security guard saw him on the ground, he rushed to his aid."

"An ambulance was dispatched, and paramedics pronounced him dead," said an official, adding that the CCTV footage is being verified for more information. The reason for the suicide is unknown.