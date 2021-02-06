Hyderabad Man Gets 10 Year Imprisonment For Raping Minor Under POCSO

Hyderabad: The POCSO Special Court in Hyderabad has handed down a sensational verdict in a case of attempted rape of a minor girl.

The man was convicted of attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl. Nampally POCSO Special Court Judge K Sunita on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment. POCSO judge said the accused was convicted under the law and sentenced to ten years in prison. He was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

The details of the incident are as follows. In December 2019, the convict tried to sexually assault the victim near the Begumpet police station.

At that time the victim had come to Hyderabad less than 15 days ago to seek shelter at the home of the convict's daughter. But the man's eyes fell on the minor girl's beauty and he attempted to rape her.

At that moment, a man heard the girl screaming and crying. He informed the locals about this situation. He then went there to rescue her with the help of the locals. However, the convict locked the girl in a room and tried to escape through another door.

But the locals grabbed him and gave him a beating. He was later handed over to the police. The POCSO Special Court recently convicted the accused in this case. They have sentenced him to 10 years in prison.