Hyderabad: Man Found Murdered in Miyapur Bus Stand

HYDERABAD: Just two weeks after the broad daylight murder in Jiyaguda, another such case was reported in the city on Thursday. A man was reportedly done to by miscreants at the Miyapur Bus Stand on Wednesday night.

Police who reached the spot said that a fight between the victim and others would have led to the murder after drinking. The man was attacked and hit on the head with a huge stone leading to his death.

As per details, the victim hailed from Bihar. A case of murder was registered and the Miyapur Police have started an investigation. Further details are awaited.

