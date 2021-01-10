HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a man from Hyderabad was found lying dead under suspicious circumstances on the railway tracks in Bijapur, Karnataka on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Daka Sainath Reddy (30). The Karnataka police personnel inspected the body and found his phone in his pocket, which helped in identifying the person. They immediately informed the family members about his death.

As per reports Sainath Redddy was the son of Dwarakanath Reddy and Kalyani who hailed from Duvvuru in Sangam mandal, Nellore district. The victim had completed his degree in hotel management and was running a company, which dealt in shares.

Last year on November 25 he married a girl named Jyotsna from Warangal and both were living together in Chandanagar at Hyderabad.

On Friday, he went to his aunt Girijamma's house in the same locality and told her to go to Duvvuru with his wife in a car. He said he would come after disbursing salaries to the employees and join them on the 11th. After that, he left home and was found dead on the railway tracks near Bijapur by the police.

Based on the call details from the phone they retrieved, they called his friend Ashok, informed him, and sent pictures for him to identify the body who confirmed that it was Sainath Reddy.

Prima facie, police believe it could be murder as his bike was found near the tracks. They have registered a case under suspicious circumstances and sent the body for post mortem. Further details will be known only after an autopsy report based upon which further investigations would be conducted.

Police are also examining the angles of whether it was due to any financial transactions related to his company or his marriage.

Further details are awaited...