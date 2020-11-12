Fraudsters swindled Rs 52 Lakh from a Hyderabad-based business man on a fake business deal to supply herbal oil. The incident took place under SR Nagar police limits at Hyderabad and came to light on Wednesday.

As per reports, the victim named K Kondal Reddy from KPBH Colony was running a company named VSA Infra Projects Private Ltd and was into supplying essential item to various companies. He was introduced online to one John Daniel, a representative of Jumak Pharmaceuticals.

He asked Kondal Reddy to supply Axno Herbal Liquid Oil. Kondal Reddy started dealing with another man who claimed to be Jumak's chief executive officer and sent him the quotation. He then requested Kondal Reddy to supply 500 litres of Axno Herbal Liquid Oil in the first order. As per their suggestion Kondal Reddy then contacted a man named Rakesh Kumar, who claimed to be a representative of RK Enterprises in Manipur who would supply the oil. He credited Rs. 42.63 lakhs to the account mentioned by Rakesh as the first installment.

Despite the payment, they did not supply the oil. Meanwhile, Harpreet, who claimed to be another spokesperson for RK Enterprises, called Kondal Reddy and demanded another Rs.10 lakhs and said that the order would be cancelled if he did not send the pending amount as he claimed. Fearing that he would lose the order, Kondal Reddy unwittingly transferred Rs 10 Lakhs again into their account.

After that, the phones of Rakesh Kumar and Harpreet were switched off. Realizing that he had been cheated, Kondal Reddy approached the cops and filed a complaint at SR Nagar police station on Tuesday. Detective Inspector Ajay Kumar said that a cheating case was registered and the case is being investigated.