Hyderabad Man Extorts Money From Cancer Patient With Promise Of Getting CMO Relief Fund

Hyderabad: Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is provided for the needy. They avail of this facility and fulfill their need for hospitalization charges. A fraudster, who allegedly claimed that he can speed up the process of applying and release of funds under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He collected nearly Rs two lakh from the family of a cancer patient. He was admitted to a private hospital at Bahadurpura.

Nowadays many are identifying themselves with leaders in the government and claim that they can help others with their influences. Sources said the suspect Ali Quadri claimed to have contacts with the government officials as well as TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and swindled the money.

The relatives of the victims posted a video on social media about the alleged fraud which came to the notice of the TRS Rajya Sabha MP as well. Immediately, Santosh Kumar on Twitter condemned the incident and further requested the Hyderabad police to take action.