Hyderabad Man Electrocuted After Contact With High Tension Wires In Mangalghat, Dies On Spot

Hyderabad: A man named Mohammad Mustafa Uddin was electrocuted at Ghode Ki Khabar under Mangalhat police station after he came in contact with high tension wires due to the untimely rain shower yesterday night.

The deceased Mustafa fell on the high-tension wires that were protruding on the road and were sparking due to the untimely rain during the night. The high-tension wires fell under the rain during the night; inadvertently he loaded his vehicle on the wire and died on the spot. A case is yet to be registered by the Police.