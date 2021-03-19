Hyderabad Man Duped Of Rs 7.96 Lakh By Woman He Befriended On Facebook

Hyderabad: A private employee was robbed of Rs 7.96 lakhs by cybercriminals in Hyderabad. A 27-year-old man from Bidar, Karnataka, lives in Chintal and works as a machine operator at a private company. On February 14, he received a request on Facebook from an account S. Veronica Robert. They messaged each other for two days and later exchanged phone numbers. One day the man was asked whether he believes in God and he answered yes.

She said that they were providing $50,000 as an aid to those who served as church fathers. She also told him that she was willing to give him that money to distribute to those working as fathers in the church as he seemed like a good person. The man who believed her shared his address and other personal details.

On February 26, the lady informed that she had sent him fake documents claiming to have couriered watches made of gold, Iphones, and $50,000. Later, he received a phone call claiming to be from Delhi Airport. The person told him that a gift box in his name had arrived and he has to pay a fee of Rs 7.96 lakhs to receive the parcel.

The victim after paying the entire fee he did not receive any parcel. He then suspected them and called the numbers from which he got calls and all the numbers were switched off. Realizing that he had been deceived by them, he complained to the cybercrime police.