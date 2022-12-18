HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda Cyber Crime sleuths on Sunday arrested a couple for allegedly honeytrapping and duping nearly Rs 31.66 lakh from a man who befriended the woman through social media, over a period of eight months.

As per Inspector B Raju’s version, the accused duo Parasa Tanusri and Parasa Ravi Teja who hailed from Giddalur in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh were in a live-in relationship. The accused who got used to leading a lavish lifestyle hatched a plan to make money the wrong way.

They opened social media accounts with different names where Tanusri would attract men with her videos and reels. Tanusri is said to have opened four Instagram accounts and would post videos and pictures of her and amassed many followers who were mainly men. She would encourage the comments and reply to them on the messenger. She would take their numbers and speak to them.

The victim had received a message from Tanusri and the bother exchanged numbers and started speaking to each other and became good friends. She requested money citing reasons that her mother was unwell, that she had to pay her house loan and that she contracted COVID among many other excuses. Unwittingly the man had given her Rs 31.66 lakhs within a span of eight months. One fine day she asked the victim to marry her. Believing her the man waited for her to come and meet him, but she never turned up and neither did she reply to his messages.

Realizing he was duped the victim approached the Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police and filed a complaint. He shared all details with them and the Cyber police conducted an investigation based on the technical evidence. They located Tanusri and Raviteja and arrested them. The duo was produced before the court and sent to Judicial Remand and police seized two cell phones from them.

Upon investigation, the police found out that they both had duped several other victims and a case of cheating was also filed at Medipalli police station near Peerzadiguda in Hyderabad limits.

Also Read: Andhra Man Infects Pregnant Wife with HIV-laced Blood for This Reason