The nephew of Lalithabagh Ward AIMIM Corporator was murdered in broad daylight, that too in the GHMC corporator's office in the old city of Hyderabad on Monday afternoon.

Lalithabagh GHMC AIMIM corporator Md Ali Shari’s nephew Murtuza Anas was attacked with knives by unidentified persons. Anas who was grievously injured in the attack was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Police immediately rushed to the spot and a case was registered. Police are examining the CCTV footage and have formed teams to search for the miscreants.

As per reports six people forcibly entered the office and immediately launched an attack and hacked Anas indiscriminately with sharp weapons while he was inside the corporator’s office. Mutuza Anas is said to be studying Intermediate in a private college in Banjara Hills. Police suspect that old enmities between friends could be the reason for the murder of the young man.

Further details are awaited.