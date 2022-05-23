Hyderabad: Kids Steal Parents Money and Replace With Fake Notes

Hyderabad: In Jeedimetla, two teenage boys, both brothers, are accused of stealing over Rs.4 lakh from their home and spending it lavishly with their friends. They did not stop there. To avoid being detected by their parents, the youngsters replaced part of the stolen cash with fake children's banknotes.

The boys, ages 8 to 10, allegedly took the cash from their parents' almirah over 20 days, according to police. This occurred almost a month ago. Two of their 13 and 14-year-old buddies persuaded them to do it.

"They replaced the stolen currency with fake children’s bank currency notes. Recently, when their parents checked the currency, they realised cash was missing. The children used the money to buy costly gadgets and for other expenses," an officer stated, adding that when challenged, the youngsters admitted the crime to their parents.

The Jeedimetla police have opened an investigation after receiving a complaint.