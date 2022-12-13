HYDERABAD: In another case of hate crime, a jilted lover allegedly attacked a girl and her mother, and later attempted suicide, in Miyapur on Tuesday. The accused identified as Sandeep alias Bablu came to the house of the victim and attacked her with a knife and when the girl’s mother tried to rescue her, she was also attacked in the scuffle.

According to the police, the girl identified as Vaibhavi aged around 19 years who hailed from Repalle in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh had come to Hyderabad in May and was staying along with her brother and mother Sobha at Ayodhyanagar in Miyapur.

The victim and Sandeep who was also from Repalle were reportedly in a relationship. However, differences came between them and the girl started avoiding Sandeep for the past two years. Upset over her breaking the relationship, Sandeep started harassing her on the phone. The girl blocked his number, but he started calling her from other numbers and threatened to either kill her or commit suicide if she did not speak to him.

The girl’s family relocated to Hyderabad and Sandeep got to know of this. On Tuesday morning, he came directly to her house and locked the doors from inside, and attacked the victim. In the process, he injured her mother as well who tried to stop him from attacking her daughter and later tried to slit his throat and attempted to end his life.

Hearing the women screaming, neighbours rushed to the house and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the mother and daughter to KIMS hospital in Kondapur, and it is reported that the condition of her mother was critical. Sandeep was admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

