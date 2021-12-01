Hyderabad: Inter Girl Jumps in Front of Train After Parents Reprimand her Over Studies

A young girl committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Maula Ali railway station on Monday after being scolded by her parents for failing to concentrate on her studies.

The deceased has been identified as Sirisha, a second-year intermediate student at a college in Hyderabad. The girl, who lived in Malkajgiri with her parents, was reportedly upset after her parents scolded her on Sunday night. A case has been opened by the Government Railway Police.

In another case, a man in Suryapet, Telangana, committed suicide on November 24 after losing money in cryptocurrency. G. Ramalingaswamy (36), a Khammam resident, is accused of poisoning himself at a lodge in Suryapet town.

Following, a 23-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan on November 5. The reports say that she was depressed over her health. This incident occurred in an area within the authority of the Miyapur Police.

