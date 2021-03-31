Hyderabad: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Surrenders Himself

In a shocking incident that took place here in Hyderabad, a drunken man killed his wife after they argued. The drunk vegetable vendor killed his wife and later went to the police station to surrender himself.

The man was identified as S Darshan and his wife was Soundarya (32). The couple has been married for eight years. It was a family of four with two children. The two often had fights and ugly arguments. Darshan wanted a separation but it didn’t happen as their families intervened. As the elders in their family suggested continuing the relationship and didn’t agree to the separation, Darshan continued to stay with her.

But it didn’t work out. The couple had fights regularly and one day Darshan decided to get rid of her. On Sunday night, Darshan came back to his home in Sithaphalmandi with a bottle of whisky in hand. Both Darshan and his wife had the drink together. In inebriated condition, Darshan strangled his wife, Soundarya with a towel. He ran from the house after killing her.

Darshan went to the Osmania University police station and surrendered. He informed the police about what he had done and asked them to arrest him. The Police took up the investigation and also registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

This is not the first time that an argument between couples in a drunk state went too far. A similar incident took place at Takkalapalli in Yacharam where a man killed his wife in an inebriated state. A quarrel between the couple got ugly. In the process, the man axed his wife to death. The suspect was identified as R.Srinu (50) and the victim was R.Lalitha alias Lalli (45). A case was registered and Srinu was taken into custody. An investigation is currently underway.