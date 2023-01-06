HYDERABAD: It was a night of horror when two miscreants unleashed terror in the city between Wednesday and Thursday in Narsingi and Kukatpally police station limits after they attacked a man who had come to protect his transgender wife. They went on to rob two people and killed one of them while fleeing. After the city police identified one of them and had gone to arrest him, the man grievously attacked the two policemen and fled from there as well.

The policemen are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with serious injuries and one of them who received injuries to the chest is said to be in critical condition.

File Pics of deceased Kishore Reddy, Niharika (Sakshi)

According to the police a man named Tulasi Kumar was talking to a transgender named Niharika, near Rakthamaisamma temple near Narsingi –ORR junction. Two men came and threatened the man with knives and took Rs 15,000 from him. They cut his fingers and the miscreants started harassing the transgender for money. She called her husband Kishore Reddy (35) on the phone who came along with his friend Sivaraj. Tulasi Kumar meanwhile had called the police and the accused fled from there. They waylaid and attacked Kishore and Sivaraj near the Gandamguda Road and attacked them. While Kishore died on the spot, Sivaraj escaped with minor injuries. The accused fled with Sivaraj’s two-wheeler and fled from the spot.

The offenders, who had fled were identified during the course of the investigation. Niharika told the Narsingi police that one of the assailants was a Sikh while the other one was wearing a mask. After receiving information that Karan Singh, one of the accused in the murder case, was in the house of a person named Bhagwan Singh in Sikh Basthi at Kukatpally the Madhapur SOT police deployed a team to take him into custody. SOT constables Vijay and Raju reached the house on Thursday afternoon and Karan Singh, who had noticed them coming, attacked them with a knife and fled from the house. While Raju suffered a head injury in the attack and was taken to a private hospital in Kukatpally, Vijay was rushed to a corporate hospital in Madhapur with serious injuries to his chest.

Balanagar DCP Sandeep Gone, Madhapur SOT Crime Additional DCP Narayana, Balanagar ACP Gangaram, Jagadgirigutta CI Saidulu, and others reached the spot and inquired about the situation. Three teams have been formed to trace the accused. It is reported that on Thursday night, the police caught the accused and were taken into custody. Separate criminal cases including robbery and one charge of murder were registered against the duo.

