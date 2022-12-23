HYDERABAD: In a massive theft that took place in Hyderabad, diamonds and gold ornaments worth around Rs 1 crore were stolen from a shop on Thursday. As per reports, the theft took place at Samantaka Diamonds LLP showroom in Phase-2 Plot No. 26A, Filmnagar in the upscale Banjara Hills area.

The owner Nallabothu Pawankumar lodged a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station. He is said to be the grandson of former minister Nallabothu Chenchuramaiah and was in the diamond jewelry business since 2016. Pawan would make customized diamond jewelery and sell them to customers. Around three days ago, the diamonds showroom was shifted from Madhapur to Filmnagar Venture-2.

On the night of the 20th of this month, an employee Jeevan locked the shop and left. When he came in the morning of the 21st and opened the shop, he was shocked to find items strewn around the showroom and called the owner. The cabins and drawers were found open, and when they were examined, diamonds, gold ornaments, and gold necklaces that were supposed to be in the cupboard were missing.

Pawan immediately filed a complaint at the Banjara Hills Police Station. In the complaint, he stated that 200 carats of diamonds, four kilos of gold jewelry, a one-kilo gold set necklace, and four rings were stolen.

The crime police reached the spot and started an investigation. It was found that the thieves entered the showroom by removing the rear window grill, putting the jewelry in bags, and left the same way.

As there were no CCTV cameras available at the shop, the police checked the CCTV cameras installed on the roads on Filmnagar and found that the two people who came on a two-wheeler without a number plate went inside wearing monkey caps, They were seen moving towards the Jubilee Hills check post from CVR News Junction with a bag. The police have formed special teams to search for the accused.

It is reported that one suspect in the theft case was detained by the Banjara Hills police on Thursday night, based on the CCTV footage. The second person is absconding and police are trying to trace him with the information given by the detained person.

Further details are awaited.

