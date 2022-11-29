Hyderabad: Reports of a minor girl student who was allegedly gang-raped by three 10th class students came to light on Tuesday, after the video of the heinous crime was shared by them with their own classmates. The incident took place at YSR Colony of Thatti Annaram within the Hayatnagar limits near Hyderabad.

As per reports in Sakshi, the gangrape incident took place some time ago. The three 10th graders apparently barged into the victim’s house and gang-raped her. The students also allegedly filmed the entire act on one of their cell phones and threatened to post the video on social media if she revealed it to anyone. They continued to blackmail the victim with the video and after 10 days they again gang-raped.

They had shared the video with one of their friends which was in turn shared with 20 other students and the incident came to light. Her father also received the video and questioned the girl who told him about the incident. They had initially taken nude photos of the girl and started blackmailing and sexually exploiting her. The girl apparently was being abused by the boys for the past four months who allegedly even threatened to kill her, The victim was terrified and did not reveal the abuse to her parents. Only after the video became viral and had come to the notice of her father who was working as a security guard, the incident came to light.

The girl’s parents immediately filed a complaint with the local police. Based on their complaint the police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

