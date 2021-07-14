Hyderabad: Harassed Security Guard Opens Fire At SBI Employee at Abids Branch

HYDERABAD: A bank security guard working in the State Bank of India, Abids branch in the city fired two rounds with a licensed gun at an employee on Wednesday afternoon which created panic in the heart of the city.

The Abids branch which is always teeming with people were shocked to hear the sounds of gunfire and saw that a security guard named Sardar Khan had shot an employee. The victim Surender was working as an outsourced employee in the bank. A female customer who was close to the victim was also stated to be injured in the shootout.

Police were called in and took the guard into custody and questioned him. As per reports both the guard and the employee were working at the bank for the past seven to eight years. The security guard told the police that Surender had a habit of taunting Sardar Khan. Despite repeated warnings not to trouble him, Surender continued to harass the guard for small reasons.

On Wednesday afternoon, he had teased the guard again. Sardar Khan lost his temper and out of sheer vexation fired two rounds on Surender with his rifle. Surender was injured in the stomach and the bank employees immediately rushed him to Apollo Hospitals at Hyderguda.

As per the latest reports, Surender’s condition is stable and he is out of danger.

Further details are awaited…