Hyderabad: Goons Create Ruckus at Madhapur Retro Drive Inn Restaurant

Seven to eight people created a ruckus at Retro Drive Inn in Madhapur on Saturday night. According to the police around eight people walked into the restaurant on Saturday evening. After some time they damaged the restaurant's properties. Police reached the spot and booked a case against the eight persons under IPC sections 448, 427, 506, and 290. Madhapur police have booked a case against them and the reason for the fight is yet to be known. Bhaskar Naik, the Madhapur sub-inspector, said, "An FIR has been registered regarding the incident and investigation has started. No arrests have been made yet. "

Check out the video here